40,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,411,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 623,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,181,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

