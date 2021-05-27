$42.56 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce sales of $42.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.39 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $176.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $13,116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $601,000.

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

