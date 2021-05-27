$44.17 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $44.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,080. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

