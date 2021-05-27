$459.96 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.67 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 287,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

