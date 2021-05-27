$463.55 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post sales of $463.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $472.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.