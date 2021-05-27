$48.13 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report sales of $48.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $167.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $2,997,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

EXK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.