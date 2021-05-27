$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $24.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $32.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.86 million to $34.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

