5,098 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

