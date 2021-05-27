5,098 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
