5,324 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

