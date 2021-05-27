5,497 Shares in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

