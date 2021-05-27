$565.74 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce sales of $565.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

