5,731 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in XPeng by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 197,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.49. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

