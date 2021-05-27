$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $6.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the highest is $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BWAY stock remained flat at $$11.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 82,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,607. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

