$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of FIXX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 803,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,883. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.