764 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in United Rentals by 1,697.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 178,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 168,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

NYSE URI opened at $326.82 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.39 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

