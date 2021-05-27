8,074 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $339.03 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

