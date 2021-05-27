$857.60 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $857.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.98 million to $893.80 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNRC opened at $320.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.