$9.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $9.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 593,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

