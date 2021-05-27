909 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $259.39 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

