Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Up 475.0% in May

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abattis Bioceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.