Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Up 475.0% in May

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abattis Bioceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

