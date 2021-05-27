ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

