Abcam (ABCM) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Abcam to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Abcam alerts:

This table compares Abcam and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million $15.76 million 97.19 Abcam Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.11

Abcam’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abcam Competitors 1109 4408 9724 185 2.58

Abcam presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Abcam’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abcam peers beat Abcam on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.