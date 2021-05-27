AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 12,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

