Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

