Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKR shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

