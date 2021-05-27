Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $283.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

