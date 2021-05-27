ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.59 million.

NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 806,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,910. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

