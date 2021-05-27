Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

