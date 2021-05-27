Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
