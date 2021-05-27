Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

