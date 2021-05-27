Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) vs. Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Financial Contrast

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00 Addus HomeCare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Addus HomeCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 1.99 $33.13 million $2.79 34.36

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.