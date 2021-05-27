Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 3.6%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.20. 32,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,050,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 61.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

