ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.10. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

