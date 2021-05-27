Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. 219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.