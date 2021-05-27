Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 265.0% in May

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 265.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
