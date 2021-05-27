Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 265.0% in May

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 265.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

