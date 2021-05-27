ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.