Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

