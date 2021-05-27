Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,291 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4,629.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

