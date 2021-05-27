Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 85,077 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

HP stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.