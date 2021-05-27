Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 117,259 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

