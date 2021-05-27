Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,291 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

