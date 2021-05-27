Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $189.02 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

