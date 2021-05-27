Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

