Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,201 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.