Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $36,870,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

