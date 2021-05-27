Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,831 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

