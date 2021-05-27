Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ICE stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.