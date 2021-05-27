Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $52.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.18. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

