AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stake Lessened by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,125 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $108.62 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

