Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as high as C$41.98. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$40.54, with a volume of 69,509 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,656.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

