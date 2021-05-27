Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

AGPYY stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

